Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.97, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

