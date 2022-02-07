e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

