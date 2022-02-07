EastGroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $196.56 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.
In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.
