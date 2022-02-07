Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

NYSE:EMN opened at $119.22 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

