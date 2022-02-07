Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

NYSE:ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. Eaton has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

