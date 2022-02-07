Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $188.01. 9,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $221.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

