Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,191,699. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $112.18 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

