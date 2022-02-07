eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Purchases $25,750.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $5.00 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

