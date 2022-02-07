eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Purchases $25,750.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $5.00 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
