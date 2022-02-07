eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.62 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.100 EPS.

EGAN traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $11.62. 542,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,212. The firm has a market cap of $364.73 million, a PE ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

