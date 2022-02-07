eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $249.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.32 million and the highest is $257.22 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $501.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,918,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.