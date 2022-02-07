Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

