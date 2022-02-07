Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.