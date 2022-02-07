Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Cap of $75.55 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $75.55 million and approximately $762,004.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00006135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00107956 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

