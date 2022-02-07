Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $636.97. 6,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

