Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. 231,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

