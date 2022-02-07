Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,090,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $543,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

