Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,810 shares of company stock worth $19,191,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.05. 26,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,593. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

