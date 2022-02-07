Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.26.

Enbridge stock opened at C$54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.46. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.98 and a 1-year high of C$55.17.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

