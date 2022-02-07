Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price target on the stock.
EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.69) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.94) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
LON EDV opened at GBX 1,710.50 ($23.00) on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,627.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,714.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65.
