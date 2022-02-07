Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 75,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,683,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

