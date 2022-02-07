Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

EFX opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

