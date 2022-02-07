Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Energizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. Energizer has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.