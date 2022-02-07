Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.021 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Energizer has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

