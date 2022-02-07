Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.021 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.
NYSE:ENR opened at $34.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Energizer has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energizer (ENR)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.