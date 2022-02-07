Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 259,054 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

