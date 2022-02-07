Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $218,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

