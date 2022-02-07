Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $285,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,483.44 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,597.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,757.60.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.07.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

