Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,208,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $604,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $646.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

