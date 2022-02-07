Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

