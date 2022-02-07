Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 2,830 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $584,770,000 after buying an additional 252,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

