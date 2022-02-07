Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7,681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 23.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $302,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PSA stock opened at $362.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.55 and a 200-day moving average of $331.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.