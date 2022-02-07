Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7,681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 23.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $302,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $362.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.55 and a 200-day moving average of $331.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

