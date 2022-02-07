Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $262,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

