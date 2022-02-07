Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 55,345 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 170.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

