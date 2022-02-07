Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of Owens Corning worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $88.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

