Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

NYSE:AAP opened at $226.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

