Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.