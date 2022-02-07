Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

