EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.