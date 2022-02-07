Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,453.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $584,461.01 and $1,453.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107681 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

