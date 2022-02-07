Equifax (EFX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax stock opened at $234.07 on Monday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

