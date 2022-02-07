Equifax (EFX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Equifax stock opened at $234.07 on Monday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
