Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

