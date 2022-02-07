Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 654.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

