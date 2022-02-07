Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $326.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.00 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

