Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 9,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213. The company has a market cap of $234.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. Research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

