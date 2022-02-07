Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Eversource Energy worth $192,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $87.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.