Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $242.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average is $251.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

