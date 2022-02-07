Evoke Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.