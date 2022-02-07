Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $86.70 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

