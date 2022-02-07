Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 444 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 850,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

