Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.74 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.