Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 9,381 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 681,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.